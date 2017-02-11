Biman's support

/ Front page / News

THE latest Tebbutt Times poll approval ratings for National Federation Party (NFP) leader, Professor Biman Prasad show he is receiving the bulk of his support from the iTaukei community in the Western Division.

And Prof Prasad, who makes his first appearance on the Tebutt-Times poll, also performed well with iTaukei respondents, 42 per cent of whom approve of his performance as leader of the National Federation Party.

Prof Prasad also rakes in 33 per cent of support from Fijians of Indian descent and 12 per cent from other ethnicities.

Approval ratings for Prof Prasad are higher in the Western Division (41 per cent) but lower in the Central Division (29 per cent).

According to the poll, of those aged between 18-29 years, 29 per cent approve for his performance as the party"s leader and 9 per cent disapprove.

From the 30-44 year age group, 36 per cent approve of his performance and 5 per cent disapprove.

The survey further states more females (38 per cent) approve Prof Prasad"s performance as the party leader than males (34 per cent).

A total of 10 per cent of males and 7 per cent of females disapprove his performance. His disapproval rate of 9 per comprises 7 per cent who say his performance is "very good" and 2 per cent saying it is "poor".

Three per cent of those surveyed refused to answer the question and 21 per cent were unsure; and one in three says he is doing an "average" job.

This year"s poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher, Tebbutt Research.

Those interviewed were asked the question: Overall, how good a job do you think Voreqe Bainimarama / Ro Teimumu Kepa / Professor Biman Prasad / Sitiveni Rabuka is doing as Prime Minister / Opposition Leader / NFP leader / SODELPA leader (very good job / good job / average job / not a very good job / poor job)?