Fiji Time: 11:53 AM on Saturday 11 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A-G lays out poll timeline

Nasik Swami
Saturday, February 11, 2017

WITH the Minister Responsible for Elections Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirming in Parliament yesterday that the 2018 General Election could be held as early as April next year,

The Fiji Times today brings you the approval ratings of four of our leaders — Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa,

SODELPA leader and former PM Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party leader Prof Biman Prasad.

The Tebbutt-Times poll was conducted from February 4 to 7 with a random national sample of 1001 adults aged 18+ years using computer-assisted telephone interviewing.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed the elections could be held between April 6, 2018 and September 6, 2018.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM rates top
  2. A-G lays out poll timeline
  3. Biman's support
  4. Court orders release of baby
  5. Kepa's approval rating
  6. Government to install streetlights worth $1.6m
  7. Bainimarama well perceived across the 4 divisions
  8. Church works on solving impasse
  9. PM refutes bipartisan sugar call
  10. Farmers assisted, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)