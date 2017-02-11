A-G lays out poll timeline

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a break in Parliament. Picture: RAMA

WITH the Minister Responsible for Elections Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirming in Parliament yesterday that the 2018 General Election could be held as early as April next year,

The Fiji Times today brings you the approval ratings of four of our leaders — Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa,

SODELPA leader and former PM Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party leader Prof Biman Prasad.

The Tebbutt-Times poll was conducted from February 4 to 7 with a random national sample of 1001 adults aged 18+ years using computer-assisted telephone interviewing.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed the elections could be held between April 6, 2018 and September 6, 2018.