Lilo is Marist head

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 7:06PM THERE are benefits to every achievement in life but there are also costs involved.

This was Nathan Lilo's take on life as he ascended to the position of Head Boy at Marist Brothers High School today.

The 18 year old eldest of four siblings said he would work hard at the position of leading the all-boys school and maintaining the discipline the school has become synonymous with

"For every leadership roles, there are benefits to it but it comes with costs," the young Lilo said.

"I target on improving the school's discipline and the Head Boy position, means a lot to me and my family and I'll work hard to make everyone proud."

His mother Viti said the MBHS leader was head of the pack at home too.

"I am so proud of him right now and he has never fallen short of my expectations," Mrs Lilo said.

"Since my husband's been away, he has definitely filled in his dad's shoes in terms of helping me manage his younger siblings."

She could not hold back tears of joy as she talked about the leadership attributes her son possessed while growing up.

Mr Lilo was able to witness the special occasion live from the Middle East where he is on a tour of duty with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.








