Bail decision appealed

Update: 6:57PM Lawyers representing The Fiji Times general manager and publisher, Hank Arts have today appealed the bail variation ruling handed down by High Court in recent week.

Mr Arts had applied for a change to his bail conditions so he could travel to New Zealand to attend his daughter�s wedding at the end of February. The application was dismissed by Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva.

However, Tomasi Tuitoga acting on behalf of Mr Arts today filed a notice of leave to appeal the ruling when it was called before President of the Fiji Court of Appeal, Justice William Calanchini.

The hearing for the notice of leave to appeal will be heard next Thursday.

Mr Arts is currently facing charges of inciting communal antagonism.

He is charged with The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief, Fred Wesley, the Fiji Times Limited, Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, Josaia Waqabaca and The Fiji Times Ltd in relation to an article published by the Fiji Times in its supplemental iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai on April 27 last year.