700 in Australian funded skills training

LICE MOVONO
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 6:36PM SEVEN hundred Pacific students will soon begin skills based after they were introduced to a programme aimed at raising their qualifications to Australian standards in the comfort of their home country.

The students will be based at various campuses across Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu but studying through an innovative development program funded by the Australian Government.

The Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) works by delivering internationally-recognised Australian skills and qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers for skilled workers in the region.

The 700 Pacific Islanders were welcomed recently at a two day orientation programme to help them adapt to APTC facilities, student support services, regulations, and their responsibilities.

APTC Chief Executive Officer, Ms Denise O�Brien, warmly welcomed the students, encouraging them to make the most of their time at APTC.

�We want to ensure you have access to personal development and the ability to build your expertise to enable you to be a valuable employee and contributor to your family and community. Study hard, commit to a high standard of work ethic and do everything in your power to make the most of the opportunity that has been presented to you,� she said.

Ms O�Brien added she looks forward to seeing students successfully complete their six-month programs, and join the growing pool of over 10,000 APTC graduates.

 








