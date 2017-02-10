SPC announce winning photographers

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:26PM Pacific Community (SPC) has announced the winners of its �Focus on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the Pacific� photography competition earlier in the week.

The regional competition, launched during World Diabetes Day (14 November) last year was aimed to bring into focus the immense impact that NCDs has on Pacific Islands economies and homes as well as how they can be prevented and managed.

SPC�s Non-Communicable Diseases Officer, Solene Bertrand-Protat said it was the first time that SPC�s Public Health Division has organised a photo contest on NCDs.

�We are really pleased with the enthusiastic response received. As the saying goes a picture is worth a thousand words and we will use these images in our campaigns to raise more awareness on these diseases that are currently responsible for more deaths in region than any other cause or ailment,�

The competition received widespread interest with more than 40 entries across four main categories: NCD Prevention; Social Impacts of NCDs; Links Between our Environment and NCDs; and Culture and NCD Prevention.

Annabel Lyman from Palau who was one of the winners said it was important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

�Having local fresh produce available for purchase makes it much easier to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Take your kids and grandkids to the store and have them help with the shopping so they learn about good choices,� she said.

�I entered the contest because I am and have always been rather passionate about making healthy choices for my family.�

Her entry creatively demonstrated the link between our environment and NCDs with a photo of her five year-old grandson making healthy choices at the grocery store.

The Culture and NCD Prevention category was won by 14 year-old Raine Kalotiti from Vanuatu with an image of youth learning to surf.

Keeping in theme with the focus of the competition, each winner received a connected wristband to track their physical activity. In addition, all participants walked away with the �Pasifika Plates� recipe book produced by SPC.

NCDs are the leading cause of death in the region with Pacific Islanders dying prematurely from heart diseases, cancers, chronic lung diseases and diabetes.

The Pacific Islands region is also the epicentre of obesity with five Pacific nations ranking among the top 10 globally.