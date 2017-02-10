Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Be careful on the road

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 6:24PM MEMBERS of the public in the Western division are advised to take extra caution as a number of roads still remain closed and impassable.

According to a situation report by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) this afternoon remedial works have commenced however the approaching TD10F and TD11F will impact work progress causing delays.

To those travelling on the Bau Tikina road are urged to exercise extreme caution.

This follows the recent road slips that have necessitated additional barricades and one way restrictions on sections of this road.  

There are still a number or Irish crossings still flooded at the moment and FRA contractors will continue to carry out reinstatement work as the water level recedes.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Assault claims probe
  2. Close call
  3. Teacher denies rape charges
  4. Minimum wage review
  5. Uluinakau mourns rugger
  6. State rejects torture report
  7. A unique love story
  8. Double celebration for new lawyer
  9. Flood-hit towns in major clean-up
  10. Lucky escape for miner

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  4. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  7. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  8. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)