Be careful on the road

Update: 6:24PM MEMBERS of the public in the Western division are advised to take extra caution as a number of roads still remain closed and impassable.

According to a situation report by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) this afternoon remedial works have commenced however the approaching TD10F and TD11F will impact work progress causing delays.

To those travelling on the Bau Tikina road are urged to exercise extreme caution.

This follows the recent road slips that have necessitated additional barricades and one way restrictions on sections of this road.

There are still a number or Irish crossings still flooded at the moment and FRA contractors will continue to carry out reinstatement work as the water level recedes.