Be careful on the road

Update: 6:24PM MEMBERS of the public in the Western division are advised to take extra caution as a number of roads still remain closed and impassable.
According to a situation report by the Fiji Roads Authority
(FRA) this afternoon remedial works have commenced however the approaching
TD10F and TD11F will impact work progress causing delays.
To those travelling on the Bau Tikina road are urged to
exercise extreme caution.
This follows the recent road slips that have necessitated
additional barricades and one way restrictions on sections of this road.
There are still a number or Irish crossings still flooded at
the moment and FRA contractors will continue to carry out reinstatement work as
the water level recedes.