Controversial church leader sacked

Update: 6:23PM REVEREND Ropoama Nabiri the Methodist Circuit minister for Nadrau Circuit in Tavua has been terminated.
The President of the Methodist Church in Fiji Reverend Dr
Tevita Nawadra Banivanua said Mr Nabiri had breached the church�s code of
conduct.
Mr Nabiri is linked to audio recordings of a young girl who
claimed to have supernatural powers. The
young girl, known as �Rosi kei Viti� became a household name after audio recordings
of her claims went viral on social media late last year.
Rev Dr Banivanua said Mr Nabiri is now a member �under
pastoral care�, a term used to described members of the church who don�t hold
positions in the hierarchy.
Mr Nabiri is reported to have breached Regulations for
Ministers of the Word, Sacrament and Pastoral Care and the Code of Conduct of
the church by a standing committee.
The church has called on its members to familiarise
themselves with the church constitution and regulations and its code of conduct
in order to keep the church transparent and its leaders accountable at all
levels..