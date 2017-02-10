Controversial church leader sacked

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:23PM REVEREND Ropoama Nabiri the Methodist Circuit minister for Nadrau Circuit in Tavua has been terminated.

The President of the Methodist Church in Fiji Reverend Dr Tevita Nawadra Banivanua said Mr Nabiri had breached the church�s code of conduct.

Mr Nabiri is linked to audio recordings of a young girl who claimed to have supernatural powers. The young girl, known as �Rosi kei Viti� became a household name after audio recordings of her claims went viral on social media late last year.

Rev Dr Banivanua said Mr Nabiri is now a member �under pastoral care�, a term used to described members of the church who don�t hold positions in the hierarchy.

Mr Nabiri is reported to have breached Regulations for Ministers of the Word, Sacrament and Pastoral Care and the Code of Conduct of the church by a standing committee.

The church has called on its members to familiarise themselves with the church constitution and regulations and its code of conduct in order to keep the church transparent and its leaders accountable at all levels..