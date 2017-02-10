Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Funding for dredging a major consideration

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 6:16PM FUNDING is the main consideration with regards to the dredging of the Nadi River.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala made the clarification after a question was directed at him by Opposition member Prem Singh in parliamentary yesterday.

Mr Singh had queried ongoing plans to dredge the Nadi River and asked also for an explanation into a project undertaken by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

�There had been lots of exercises conducted in terms of dredging the Nadi River,� Mr Bala said.

He added several studies had been done on the idea to dredge the river.

�A team was set up with a JICA official conducting his survey and the report is with the Ministry for Agriculture,� he said.

"There are also papers on discussions conducted but the main thing that needs to be look at is the funds, so that is what they are basically doing."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Assault claims probe
  2. Close call
  3. Teacher denies rape charges
  4. Uluinakau mourns rugger
  5. Minimum wage review
  6. State rejects torture report
  7. A unique love story
  8. Double celebration for new lawyer
  9. Flood-hit towns in major clean-up
  10. Lucky escape for miner

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  4. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  7. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  8. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)