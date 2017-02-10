Funding for dredging a major consideration

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:16PM FUNDING is the main consideration with regards to the dredging of the Nadi River.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala made the clarification after a question was directed at him by Opposition member Prem Singh in parliamentary yesterday.

Mr Singh had queried ongoing plans to dredge the Nadi River and asked also for an explanation into a project undertaken by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

�There had been lots of exercises conducted in terms of dredging the Nadi River,� Mr Bala said.

He added several studies had been done on the idea to dredge the river.

�A team was set up with a JICA official conducting his survey and the report is with the Ministry for Agriculture,� he said.

"There are also papers on discussions conducted but the main thing that needs to be look at is the funds, so that is what they are basically doing."