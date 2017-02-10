Extended 7s squad named

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:05PM THE Fiji Rugby Union in consultation with the Vodafone Fiji 7s Coach, Gareth Baber today named the Vodafone Fiji 7s extended squad for the third leg of the 2017 HSBC world 7s Series.

The team will march into camp at the Uprising Resort on Monday, February 13, 2017 to begin preparations for the Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s.

The squad sees the retention of the players from the last leg and the inclusion of three new players.

All Suva based players are requested to be at Rugby House at 2pm and all Western based players are advised that the arranged transport will pick them up from Tappoos in Nadi at 2pm.

Players are requested to bring in their passports and other necessary travel documents.

They are to contact team manager Jone Niurua on 8621191 for any further queries.

The Vodafone Fiji 7s Extended Squad