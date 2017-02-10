Extended 7s squad named

Update: 6:05PM THE Fiji Rugby Union in consultation with the Vodafone Fiji 7s Coach, Gareth Baber today named the Vodafone Fiji 7s extended squad for the third leg of the 2017 HSBC world 7s Series.
The team will march into camp at the Uprising Resort on
Monday, February 13, 2017 to begin preparations for the Las Vegas and Vancouver
7s.
The squad sees the retention of the players from the last
leg and the inclusion of three new players.
All Suva based players are requested to be at Rugby House at
2pm and all Western based players are advised that the arranged transport will
pick them up from Tappoos in Nadi at 2pm.
Players are requested to bring in their passports and other
necessary travel documents.
They are to contact team manager Jone Niurua on 8621191 for
any further queries.
The Vodafone Fiji 7s Extended Squad
- Jasa Veremalua
- Kalione Nasoko
- Mesulami Kunavula
- Nemani Nagusa
- Setareki Bituniyata
- Sevuloni Mocenacagi
- Paula Dranisinukula
- Apisai Domolailai
- Masivesi Dakuwaqa
- Jerry Tuwai
- Waisea Nacuqu
- Alivereti Veitokani
- Vatemo Ravouvou
- Samisoni Viriviri
- Joshua Vici
- Nacani Labalaba
- Joeli Lutumailagi
- Osea Kolinisau
- Tevita Nabura
- Josua Kurinabili
- Lemeci Tulele
- Emosi Mulevoro
- Amenoni Nasilasila