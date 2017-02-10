Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

Extended 7s squad named

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 6:05PM THE Fiji Rugby Union in consultation with the Vodafone Fiji 7s Coach, Gareth Baber today named the Vodafone Fiji 7s extended squad for the third leg of the 2017 HSBC world 7s Series.

The team will march into camp at the Uprising Resort on Monday, February 13, 2017 to begin preparations for the Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s.

The squad sees the retention of the players from the last leg and the inclusion of three new players.

All Suva based players are requested to be at Rugby House at 2pm and all Western based players are advised that the arranged transport will pick them up from Tappoos in Nadi at 2pm.

Players are requested to bring in their passports and other necessary travel documents. 

They are to contact team manager Jone Niurua on 8621191 for any further queries.

The Vodafone Fiji 7s Extended Squad

  1. Jasa Veremalua
  2. Kalione Nasoko
  3. Mesulami Kunavula
  4. Nemani Nagusa
  5. Setareki Bituniyata
  6. Sevuloni Mocenacagi
  7. Paula Dranisinukula
  8. Apisai Domolailai
  9. Masivesi Dakuwaqa 
  10. Jerry Tuwai
  11. Waisea Nacuqu
  12. Alivereti Veitokani
  13. Vatemo Ravouvou
  14. Samisoni Viriviri
  15. Joshua Vici
  16. Nacani Labalaba
  17. Joeli Lutumailagi
  18. Osea Kolinisau
  19.  Tevita Nabura
  20. Josua Kurinabili
  21. Lemeci Tulele
  22. Emosi Mulevoro
  23. Amenoni Nasilasila








