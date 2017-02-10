HFC boss quits

Update: 6:02PM HFC Bank chief executive officer of Ross Munn has resigned.
This was confirmed by the Bank�s chairman Tom Ricketts
today.
Mr Ricketts, in a statement, stated that the HFC Bank board
had accepted Mr Munn�s resignation effective
February 9, 2017.
Mr Munn was appointed to the CEO post last year following
the retirement of Isikeli Toduadua who was previously the Bank�s CEO since
2008.
Mr Ricketts also acknowledged Mr Munn�s contribution and
service to HFC Bank and wished him every success in his future endeavours.
Raj Sharma, the general manager governance and projects has
now been appointed as the acting CEO till further notice.
Mr Sharma has 30 years of banking experience and holds a
Master of Commerce in Banking and Finance from University of the South Pacific.