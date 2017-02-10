Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

HFC boss quits

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 6:02PM HFC Bank chief executive officer of Ross Munn has resigned.

This was confirmed by the Bank�s chairman Tom Ricketts today.

Mr Ricketts, in a statement, stated that the HFC Bank board had accepted Mr Munn�s resignation effective  February 9, 2017.

Mr Munn was appointed to the CEO post last year following the retirement of Isikeli Toduadua who was previously the Bank�s CEO since 2008.

Mr Ricketts also acknowledged Mr Munn�s contribution and service to HFC Bank and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

Raj Sharma, the general manager governance and projects has now been appointed as the acting CEO till further notice.

Mr Sharma has 30 years of banking experience and holds a Master of Commerce in Banking and Finance from University of the South Pacific.








