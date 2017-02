/ Front page / News

Update: 6:01PM THE 2017 Vulaca Volleyball tournament will be held from February 24 at the National Netball Centre in Suva.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Volleyball Federation vice-president Taitusi Naiduki.

The competition was earlier planned for this weekend but after the executives met yesterday, they decided to change the dates of the competition.

Meanwhile they were also considering of having super league season for 2016-2017.

The competition will be played for two days.