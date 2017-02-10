LTA impersonators sell license

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:59PM CONTACT the FICAC if you are promised a Land Transport Authority (LTA) license or permit elsewhere.

This was the message from the LTA today following reports of persons impersonating officers from the authority.

In a statement to all media, the LTA called upon members of the public to immediately contact the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) if they are promised LTA documents outside of an LTA office.

According to the LTA's acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aptinko Vaurasi, impersonators were selling drivers� licenses.

�There is only one legal location where a customer can purchase a driver�s license or taxi, minibus or any other public service vehicle permit, and that is inside an LTA office over the counter. Outside of this, no transaction involving LTA will be accepted,� Mr Vaurasi said.

�The safety of the road depends upon honest aware drivers who fully understand their responsibilities behind the wheel. Those who fraudulently obtain their license do not,� he said.

�This is a serious crime, involving fraud, and those caught will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Additionally no one wants to be caught with a fraudulent license or permit; there are stiff penalties for those who do.�

He said that the transaction often take place on the telephone or outside of an LTA Customer Service Centre where the unsuspecting buyer is charged a certain amount of cash for the license � often through a money transfer service or in a bank account.

Every would-be driver applicant must know that there is a stringent process that each must go through before he or she is qualified to receive a full license.