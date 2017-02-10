Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

Bai: You are mentors to younger students

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 4:55PM SCHOOL prefects are in a privileged position to be mentors to the younger students.

Former Flying Fijians flyhalf Seremaia Bai made this comment in his address as chief guest at the Veiuto Primary School prefects induction ceremony today.

The ceremony was witnessed by students, parents and guardians, friends and school teachers at the school.

Benjamin Matanitobua was inducted as head boy and Merewalesi Ravonu was badged as head girl for the 2017 academic year.

Bai badged the head prefects and their deputies.

Sixty-one other school prefects were also announced and were badged by their parents and guardians.








