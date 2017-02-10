Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

Judge Temo: PNG national has a case to answer

AQELA SUSU
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 4:47PM HIGH Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo has dismissed an application for a no case to answer by the lawyer of a Papua New Guinean national facing five murder charges in relation to a house fire at Navosai in Narere in 2015.

Defence counsel Alofa Seruvatu who is representing Mathew Gunua made the application before Justice Temo moments ago.

This follows the conclusion of the prosecution case earlier today.

Justice Temo said after hearing and considering the evidence given by the 10 State witnesses, he found there was a case to answer.

Mr Gunua is facing trial before Justice Temo on five counts of murder, one count of aiding and abetting, one count of damaging property and one count of arson.

The defence will now open their case on Monday.








