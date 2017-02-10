Vodafone trophy launch tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:23PM THE 2017 Vodafone Trophy will be launched at St. Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva tomorrow.

This was confirmed by the competition official Laisiasa Corerega said they were looking forward to another successful season.

Queen Victoria School will be fielding their teams in the under-15, under-17 and under-19 grades.

The launch will take place at 9am.

Fixtures:

10am- U15 AOG Sea Eagles vs QVS Knights, NSS Panthers vs SGS Titans, 11am- U17 NSS Panthers vs QVS Knights, AOG Sea Eagles vs Nabua Warriors, 12.10pm- U19 QVS Knights vs MBHS Dragons (Tanoa Challenge), LDS Cowboys vs MCI Rabbitors, 1.30pm- U19 NSS Panthers vs SGS Titans (Bati Challenge), AOG Sea Eagles vs Nabua Warriors