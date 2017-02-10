Vodafone trophy launch tomorrow

Update: 3:23PM THE 2017 Vodafone Trophy will be launched at St. Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva tomorrow.
This was confirmed by the competition official Laisiasa
Corerega said they were looking forward to another successful season.
Queen Victoria School will be fielding their teams in the
under-15, under-17 and under-19 grades.
The launch will take place at 9am.
Fixtures:
10am- U15 AOG Sea Eagles vs QVS Knights, NSS Panthers vs SGS
Titans, 11am- U17 NSS Panthers vs QVS Knights, AOG Sea Eagles vs Nabua
Warriors, 12.10pm- U19 QVS Knights vs MBHS Dragons (Tanoa Challenge), LDS
Cowboys vs MCI Rabbitors, 1.30pm- U19 NSS Panthers vs SGS Titans (Bati
Challenge), AOG Sea Eagles vs Nabua Warriors