Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Visa free story a hoax

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 3:00PM THE New Zealand High Commission is advising the public to disregard a fake website circulating on social media claiming a visa-free entry into New Zealand for Fijian citizens.

The Fiji Village fake website states Fiji and New Zealand signed a bilateral visa agreement that allows nationals of both countries to visit each other without a visa.

It further quotes New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs Murray McCully speaking at a press conference saying, "The New Zealand ? Fiji relationship dates back to ages and it?s time to have it strengthened, open borders, trade freely and transact freely."

The New Zealand Immigration is warning people about the fake website that published details about the visa exemption for Fiji nationals to NZ.

 "This is a hoax message, please contact the Visa Application Centre (Ph: 3300080) for any visa queries."

 Please refer link below to the fake Fiji Village website

http://fijivillage.local-reports.com/fiji-signs-bilateral-visa-agreement-with-new-zealand/








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Assault claims probe
  2. Close call
  3. Teacher denies rape charges
  4. Minimum wage review
  5. Uluinakau mourns rugger
  6. State rejects torture report
  7. A unique love story
  8. Double celebration for new lawyer
  9. Flood-hit towns in major clean-up
  10. Lucky escape for miner

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  4. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  6. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  7. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  8. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)