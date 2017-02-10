Visa free story a hoax

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:00PM THE New Zealand High Commission is advising the public to disregard a fake website circulating on social media claiming a visa-free entry into New Zealand for Fijian citizens.

The Fiji Village fake website states Fiji and New Zealand signed a bilateral visa agreement that allows nationals of both countries to visit each other without a visa.

It further quotes New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs Murray McCully speaking at a press conference saying, "The New Zealand ? Fiji relationship dates back to ages and it?s time to have it strengthened, open borders, trade freely and transact freely."

The New Zealand Immigration is warning people about the fake website that published details about the visa exemption for Fiji nationals to NZ.

"This is a hoax message, please contact the Visa Application Centre (Ph: 3300080) for any visa queries."

Please refer link below to the fake Fiji Village website

http://fijivillage.local-reports.com/fiji-signs-bilateral-visa-agreement-with-new-zealand/