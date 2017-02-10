Visa free story a hoax

Update: 3:00PM THE New Zealand High Commission is advising the public to disregard a fake website circulating on social media claiming a visa-free entry into New Zealand for Fijian citizens.
The Fiji Village fake website states Fiji and New Zealand
signed a bilateral visa agreement that allows nationals of both countries to
visit each other without a visa.
It further quotes New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs
Murray McCully speaking at a press conference saying, "The New Zealand ? Fiji relationship
dates back to ages and it?s time to have it strengthened, open borders, trade
freely and transact freely."
The
New Zealand Immigration is warning people about the fake website that published
details about the visa exemption for Fiji nationals to NZ.
"This
is a hoax message, please contact the Visa Application Centre (Ph: 3300080) for any
visa queries."
Please
refer link below to the fake Fiji Village website
http://fijivillage.local-reports.com/fiji-signs-bilateral-visa-agreement-with-new-zealand/