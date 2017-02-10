Weather service warns of heavy rain

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image TD10F was located far southwest of Nadi earlier today. Picture: Fiji Met Service

Update: 2:47PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

In its latest special weather bulletin, the Fiji Meteorological Services said that Tropical Depression TD10F was located to the far southwest of Nadi and was not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The weather office in Nadi has also forecasted more rain over the coming days.

The group is expected to experience periods of heavy rain with a few squally thunderstorms.

Localised heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding.