Weather service warns of heavy rain

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 2:47PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

In its latest special weather bulletin, the Fiji Meteorological Services said that Tropical Depression TD10F was located to the far southwest of Nadi and was not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The weather office in Nadi has also forecasted more rain over the coming days.

The group is expected to experience periods of heavy rain with a few squally thunderstorms.

Localised heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding.








