Weather service warns of heavy rain

Update: 2:47PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.
In its latest special weather bulletin, the Fiji
Meteorological Services said that Tropical Depression TD10F was located to the
far southwest of Nadi and was not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.
The weather office in Nadi has also forecasted more rain
over the coming days.
The group is expected to experience periods of heavy rain
with a few squally thunderstorms.
Localised heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding.