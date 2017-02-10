NFP: Sugar reorganisation requires diverse views

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:44PM NO one single view point can prevail when talking about the reorganization of an industry as big and diverse as the sugar industry.

National Federation Parliamentarian Prem Singh made the point this morning while speaking in Parliament.

Singh said the complexities of the industry needed diverse views to find solutions to all of it�s problems.

�Government is doing its part,� he said.

�We are offering a hand to complement the reforms that are there.�

He made the comments while making a motion for the formation of a bi-partisan select committee on sugar.

The motion was defeated after vigorous debate.