+ Enlarge this image Education minister Mahendra Reddy confirms the QVS students accused of assault have been dealt with. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 2:36PM STUDENTS involved in the beating of new students in all-boys boarding school Queen Victoria School have been disciplined.

This was confirmed by Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy said he doesn't have the full report yet, but can confirm students involved have been disciplined.

However, the Minister did not comment on whether the teacher alleged to be involved in the assault had been disciplined too.