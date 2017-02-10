Fund consult members

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members and pensioners at the Member Forum in Lautoka last Friday. Picture: Supplied

Update: 2:25PM CLOSE to 400 Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) members have attended the three member forums held in Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

This was confirmed by FNPF Chief Operating Officer, Jaoji Koroi

Mr Koroi said a further 450 members joined them on live stream during the Suva forum.

"Our last forum will be held tomorrow in Labasa at 10am at the FNPF Labasa office," Mr Koroi said.

"The Fund is generally pleased with the keen interest shown by members in relation to the developments at FNPF," he said.

He said during the forums members raised the following key issues including review of the pension rates, review of the withdrawal guideline policy and the improved mechanisms for recovery of unpaid contributions.

Mr Koroi said FNPF legislation requires the board to hold annual member forum for members and pensioners to update them on the following:

financial performance in the last financial year

future outlook and key activities for the next financial year

to discuss concerns from members and pensioners

"The forum is held annually and yes, FNPF will continue to hold such forums."