Fund consult members

Update: 2:25PM CLOSE to 400 Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) members have attended the three member forums held in Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.
This was
confirmed by FNPF Chief Operating Officer, Jaoji Koroi
Mr Koroi
said a further 450 members joined them on live stream during the Suva forum.
"Our last
forum will be held tomorrow in Labasa at 10am at the FNPF Labasa office," Mr
Koroi said.
"The Fund
is generally pleased with the keen interest shown by members in relation to the
developments at FNPF," he said.
He said
during the forums members raised the following key issues including review of
the pension rates, review of the withdrawal guideline policy and the improved
mechanisms for recovery of unpaid contributions.
Mr Koroi
said FNPF legislation requires the board to hold annual member forum for
members and pensioners to update them on the following:
- financial performance in the last
financial year
- future outlook and key activities
for the next financial year
- to discuss concerns from members
and pensioners
"The forum
is held annually and yes, FNPF will continue to hold such forums."