Old scholars await assault report

+ Enlarge this image The Queen Victoria School Old Boys does not condone bullying by current students. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 2:11PM THE Queen Victoria School Old Boys Association is waiting to receive a report from the school regarding allegations made by students of the all-boys boarding school of beatings occurring in school.

QVSOB president Anasa Vocea said the association does not condone such actions and will seriously look into the matter.

Two students of the Tailevu based school had spoken to this newspaper of how they were allegedly assaulted by school prefects, senior boys and at least one teacher.

Mr Vocea said once he receives the report, then they will comment on the issue