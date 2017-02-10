Old scholars await assault report

Update: 2:11PM THE Queen Victoria School Old Boys Association is waiting to receive a report from the school regarding allegations made by students of the all-boys boarding school of beatings occurring in school.
QVSOB
president Anasa Vocea said the association does not condone such actions and
will seriously look into the matter.
Two
students of the Tailevu based school had spoken to this newspaper of how they
were allegedly assaulted by school prefects, senior boys and at least one
teacher.
Mr Vocea
said once he receives the report, then they will comment on the issue