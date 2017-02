/ Front page / News

Update: 2:06PM VILLAGERS in the Yasawas have already started securing their homes ahead of the heavy rain and strong winds forecasted to head our way later today.

Yasawa-i-rara tikina representative Siona Ratulevu said most have heeded warnings and alerts relayed over the media and taken necessary actions.

Mr Ratulevu himself is presently waiting out the weather at Yalobi Village on Waya Island.

He said they would travel as soon as the weather clears.