/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Celebrating her birthday and admission to the bar. Picture: Aqela Susu

Update: 1:59PM IT was double celebration for new lawyer, Nazia Ali this morning.

Ms Ali was not only admitted to the bar, she also celebrated her 24th birthday.

She was among the 25 law graduates from the University of the South Pacific who was admitted to the bar by Chief Justice, Anthony Gates at the Holiday Inn in Suva this morning.

An excited Ms Ali said this day would be a memorable one that would be etched in her mind forever.

She works at the Attorney- General's Office.