North district rep calls for GCC

Update: 12:41PM SUGGESTIONS have been made for the re-instatement of the Great Council of Chiefs.
Labasa district rep Isoa Baleirotuma made this submission at
today's Village Bylaws consultation in the
north town.
Mr Baleirotuma said the GCC should be reinstated so the
iTaukei people can identify the order of traditional protocol.
But iTaukeu Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua
said it was more important to fill up the vacant traditional positions.
Mr Katonitabua said Government had made clear its stand on the
dissolution of the GCC.