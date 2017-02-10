Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times

North district rep calls for GCC

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Friday, February 10, 2017

Update: 12:41PM SUGGESTIONS have been made for the re-instatement of the Great Council of Chiefs.

Labasa district rep Isoa Baleirotuma made this submission at today's  Village Bylaws consultation in the north town.

Mr Baleirotuma said the GCC should be reinstated so the iTaukei people can identify the order of traditional protocol.

But iTaukeu Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said it was more important to fill up the vacant traditional positions.

Mr Katonitabua said Government had made clear its stand on the dissolution of the GCC.








