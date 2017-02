/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Daniel Ura. Picture: FT File

Update: 12:29PM FIJI Trades Union Congress national president Daniel Urai has been acquitted by the Nadi Magistrates Court for allegations of unlawful assembly in 2011.

Appearing before Magistrate Mohamed Azhar, Mr Urai was charged alongside Nitendra Goundar who was also acquitted of a charge of unlawful assembly.

State lawyers informed the court that it would not continue to pursue the case against Mr Urai and Mr Goundar.

The two men were represented by Lautoka lawyer Mark Anthony.