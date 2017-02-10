Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Full house for sequel

Alisi Vucago
Friday, February 10, 2017

THERE was a full house at the Damodar Event Cinemas in Suva as people turned up in black and masquerade themed suits for the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker on Wednesday.

Fifty Shades Darker is the sequel of the movie Fifty Shades of Grey, based on the popular erotic romance novel of the same name by British author E.L James, the pen name for Erika Mitchell.

Damodar Cinemas marketing manager Arti Sharma said they were happy with the large turnout on Wednesday night because it was the first chick flick for the year.

"We opened two cinemas for the premiere, VMAX and Premium, because of the high demand this year because tickets were pre-booked from last month," she said.

"There were a total of 438 people. VMAX holds 380 people and Premium holds 58 people in which the tickets are all sold out."

"Fifty Shades Darker has a masquerade ball in the movie so we thought, why not do something similar, which is what inspired the black and masquerade theme that everyone has turned up in."

She said Fifty Shades of Grey had a great storyline with a lot of suspense, driving people to watch the sequel Fifty Shades Darker.

Ms Sharma said the event was for women to come out and have a little fun even though some had dragged their partners to the movies with them.

She said there was also a similar event planned for Village 4 in Lautoka, but because of adverse weather, they had to cancel the event.

Ms Sharma added they plan to have more similar events later in the year as there are more great movies coming up.

There were prize giveaways, refreshments and activities for people to carry out before the movie started at 8.30pm.








