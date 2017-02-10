Ministry probes death

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shambu Lal (holding wife Padma Wati's portrait), with family members. He says he's still in the dark about his wife's death. Picture: RAMA

A TEAM from the Health Ministry has been tasked to look into claims made by a family that a doctor's negligence at the Nausori Health Centre led to the death of their mother.

Health Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed the investigation.

The family of Waituri in Nausori is demanding answers from the ministry on the death of their mother, Padma Wati.

Ms Wati, 53, an asthmatic patient, allegedly died while waiting for an ambulance at the health centre in the early hours of Monday, January 30.

Family members are still trying to come to terms with the untimely death of Ms Wati.

Her son-in-law, Naresh Prasad claimed that if doctors at the centre had acted quicker, Ms Wati would not have died.

"When we went to the hospital, there was one doctor and the doctor attended to her. She (doctor) tried to control the asthma attack by giving her (Ms Wati) medicine, but within an hour we were told that they were calling an ambulance and they would take her to CWM Hospital because she needed further treatment," a disappointed Mr Prasad claimed.

"As time went by we kept asking the doctor about the ambulance and she kept saying it was on the way.

"Our mother was not in a good condition, it was an emergency case. One hour later we asked about the ambulance and she (doctor) kept saying it was still on the way.

"I just want to ask the minister what was meant by emergency and what she meant by ambulance.

"If it was an emergency case, the doctor should have stayed with her."

Ms Wati died around 9am last Monday. However, Mr Prasad said the ambulance still had not reached the health centre when she died.

"When our mum passed away around 9am, still there was no ambulance," he claimed.

He also claimed that they had offered to transport Ms Wati in their vehicle to CWM Hospital but it was turned down by the doctor at the health centre because they said there were procedures that needed to be followed.

It's been more than a week now since Ms Wati's death and her husband, Shambu Lal, is still in the dark about his wife's death.

Meanwhile, Ms Akbar said complaints lodged to the ministry against their staff members were always dealt with.

"I am not sure if they have complained with the ministry yet. I've been hearing it from the media but I have asked a team to see if they have lodged a complaint to the ministry," Ms Akbar said.

"I have been out whole of last week and this week is Parliament but I believe that there is a team that is looking into it. As soon as we receive a complaint, we have a team who looks into it and we will take actions as revealed by the investigations.

"We have family conferences where we have a two-way conversation with the families to hear their views and then we put in our views and then we come to an agreement. If it is not accepted by their families then there are other options available," she added.