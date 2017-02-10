Police warning

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A man checks his social media apps on his phone. The Police has highlighted an issue regarding media users and the nature of posts on social media platforms and the implications it has on one's friends and family. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

SOCIAL media users must be mindful of what they post and the implications it has on one's friends and family.

These are the sentiments of Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro, in response to people posting grievances online rather than going to the police.

"While they (public) are free to post what they want, we (Fiji Police Force) cannot investigate every post on social media considering the reliability of the source, which is why it is important to lodge an official report, she said.

"People need to understand that the police cannot act unless an official complaint is lodged," Ms Naisoro said.

She said once an official complaint was made, justice became prevalent as the complaint gave police legal authority to investigate.

Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho had publicly announced the phone contact details of divisional police commanders, divisional crime officers, station officers and officers in charge, for the assistance of the general public.

Ms Naisoro said there were offences people could be charged with in relation to posts or comments made via social media and even communication made via mobile phones and people have been taken to court.