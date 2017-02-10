Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police warning

Faria Begum
Friday, February 10, 2017

SOCIAL media users must be mindful of what they post and the implications it has on one's friends and family.

These are the sentiments of Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro, in response to people posting grievances online rather than going to the police.

"While they (public) are free to post what they want, we (Fiji Police Force) cannot investigate every post on social media considering the reliability of the source, which is why it is important to lodge an official report, she said.

"People need to understand that the police cannot act unless an official complaint is lodged," Ms Naisoro said.

She said once an official complaint was made, justice became prevalent as the complaint gave police legal authority to investigate.

Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho had publicly announced the phone contact details of divisional police commanders, divisional crime officers, station officers and officers in charge, for the assistance of the general public.

Ms Naisoro said there were offences people could be charged with in relation to posts or comments made via social media and even communication made via mobile phones and people have been taken to court.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Assault claims probe
  2. Close call
  3. State rejects torture report
  4. Teacher denies rape charges
  5. Minimum wage review
  6. A unique love story
  7. Lucky escape for miner
  8. Flood-hit towns in major clean-up
  9. Flotsam And Jetsam
  10. Flooded bridge keeps children away from school

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  9. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)