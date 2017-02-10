Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Akbar praises nurses

Faria Begum
Friday, February 10, 2017

THE Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, has praised the work of two nurses who dealt with the fish poisoning cases at Nawaikama and Qarani villages on Gau.

She made the comments in Parliament on Wednesday in response to an Opposition question on the cases that resulted in four deaths and 17 people affected on the island.

Votua Village in Ba also had two similar reported cases of fish poisoning.

"It was really an unfortunate start to the new year. The four lives lost have been now confirmed to have had ciguatera fish poisoning," Ms Akbar said.

She explained the medical officer based at Qarani Health Centre had accompanied a sick child to CWM Hospital in Suva and so the nurses co-ordinated treatment of the sick.

"At this point in time I commend and acknowledge the two nurses based at Qarani and Nawaikama nursing stations who responded in a very timely and professional manner in treating all the villagers that were affected by the daniva fish poisoning even though our medical officer was not present."

Ms Akbar said she wanted on record her appreciation for all doctors and nurses and all health medical staff throughout the country.

"They worked through good times, they worked in challenging times, they work in difficult times, and they work in remote environments but at all times we have to ensure that all Fijians have access to the care they need, when they need it and the public can be assured of that," she said.

"We will do everything within our means, within our capacity to provide services to our fellow Fijians."

The most common symptoms of fish poisoning are diarrhoea, headache, vomiting, and a burning sensation when a victim touches water.

Ms Akbar has advised members of the public to seek medical attention immediately if they develop these symptoms.








