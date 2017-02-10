Healthy living starts at home

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Satendra Sharma the manger nursing at the Kidney Foundation of Fiji Dialysis centre talks to the Fiji Times yestertday.Picture ATU RASEA

LIVING a healthy lifestyle all begins at home and it is the role of parent to pave the way so children can live a long healthy life.

Kidney Foundation Fiji nursing manager Satendra Sharma made the comments yesterday as he revealed the youngest patient to receive dialysis was only 15 years old.

He said the rate of kidney failure was a reflection of people's lifestyle choices as they moved away from proactive living such as planting their own food, cooking at home and exercising.

"Nowadays our living style has changed. Before we lived in the rural areas where we were healthy because we planted our own food (all organic) whereas nowadays we spend most of our money on fast food and processed food which contribute to kidney failure," Mr Sharma said.

"Patients come in with diabetes and hypertension and when young people start acquiring these diseases, it has direct implications on their kidneys as toxins are not cleaned from the body."

Mr Sharma said the rate of kidney failure had increased with the foundation treating one to two cases a week last year as opposed to two to three cases a month in the past.

"We started operating Kidney Foundation of Fiji from 2008 until 2012 and there had been 30 to 40 patients recorded. From 2012 until today, there are 86 patients on dialysis," he said.

"We have three divisions in Fiji so since 2012, 86 cases are being treated in Suva, 20 to 30 in Labasa and 40 in Nadi."

He said parents need to be aware of the type of food they were purchasing and set the trend of healthy living for their children.

"Home cooked meals and boiling vegetables with either chicken or fish is a good choice, especially for people suffering from acute or chronic kidney failures," he said.

"Red meat is bad for the kidney because it is high in potassium and sodium and people should drink a lot of water and exercise daily to remove toxins from their body."

He said it was imperative to boil vegetables or wash them in hot water to remove fertilisers, adding organic greens were the best option.

Mr Sharma said he was aware working parents were mostly too tired to cook for their children which was why most of them relied on fast food, however, he reiterated they needed to keep in mind their roles and responsibilities to their children's health and wellness.