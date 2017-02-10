Change eating habits

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS should know the right amount of food to put on their plate, and half the plate should be filled with fruits and vegetables, says national adviser for non-communicable diseases Dr Isimeli Tukana

Dr Tukuna said Fijians should know the importance of eating the right food and living a healthy lifestyle.

He said the way Fijians ate, where their plates are usually full of meat and not healthy food, should change.

"The key message remains for you to eat healthy meals, and the healthy plate in the Fijian context should be half your plate, from today onwards, should be fruits and vegetables, the other half should be divided into two, one side should be your cassava or roti, and the other side your meat," Dr Tukana said.

"If that is not what is on your plate, then it is not healthy food. So I hope with that message it will help you."

Dr Tukana said it was not too late to kick-start the new year practising a healthy lifestyle and changing your eating habits.

"For physical activity we are just promoting 30 minutes of exercise. You don't have to take 30 minutes one go, you can take 10 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes during lunch time and 10 minutes in the evening," he said.

"Those are two key messages — eat like a Fijian with half a plate of fruits and vegetables, exercise 30 minutes a day divided.

"The most productive exercise is to walk. Not all of us can swim or run or ride a bicycle, but every Fijian can walk."