Pirate cabs

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, February 10, 2017

STOP using illegal transport services as taxis.

This was the message from Land Transport Authority acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi to the travelling public in Nadi and Lautoka.

In an effort to clamp down on unscrupulous vehicle owners involved in the illegal transport trade, authorities launched phase one of a three-day campaign that resulted in 207 traffic infringement notices (TINs) being issued and 32 vehicles seized.

The joint operation this month by police and the Land Transport Authority resulted in 26 vehicle operators issued a final warning for using their cars as a taxi and a total of 41-defect notice orders being handed out to pirate transport providers.

Mr Vaurasi said the purpose of the operation was to get illegal taxis off the roads.

"These illegal private vehicles are eating into the livelihoods of hard working honest taxi drivers," he said.

"But the police and our LTA enforcement officers cannot do this alone.

"We ask those who do use illegal taxis to stop supporting this illegal activity."

The acting CEO said nine LTA officers, six police officers and one LTA Project Officer are taking part in the operation.

Mr Vaurasi added that in addition to the operation against illegal taxis, the authority widened its investigation to include all illegal vehicles that have been issued with TINs.

The results of the findings could have some motorists having to show cause why their licences should not be revoked.

The operation, organised into three phases, is scheduled to continue Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays over the next two weekends.








