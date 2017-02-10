Teacher denies rape charges

/ Front page / News

A SECONDARY schoolteacher yesterday denied raping one of his students at a hotel in Suva.

The 40-year-old appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

He is charged with 10 counts of rape.

The charges were read out to the accused in court to which he indicated he understood and pleaded not guilty to.

The court heard that between February 12 and 13 last year the accused allegedly raped the complainant, who was one of his students, in a hotel in Suva.

The court also heard the accused had a pending case of similar nature at the High Court in Labasa.

State counsel Janita Prasad made an application for the two matters to be consolidated.

However, defence counsel Jitendra Reddy informed the court that his client would be prejudiced if the matter was transferred to Labasa.

Mr Reddy said the prosecution had a lot of witnesses in Suva that his client would also want to call.

And if all the witnesses were not called in Labasa by the prosecution then it would be hard for his client to call these same witnesses.

Bail has been extended for the accused. He will reappear in court on March 28.

The matter will be for mention for the State to make a formal application on their intentions to consolidate the two matters and transfer the matter to Labasa.