Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Teacher denies rape charges

Aqela Susu
Friday, February 10, 2017

A SECONDARY schoolteacher yesterday denied raping one of his students at a hotel in Suva.

The 40-year-old appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

He is charged with 10 counts of rape.

The charges were read out to the accused in court to which he indicated he understood and pleaded not guilty to.

The court heard that between February 12 and 13 last year the accused allegedly raped the complainant, who was one of his students, in a hotel in Suva.

The court also heard the accused had a pending case of similar nature at the High Court in Labasa.

State counsel Janita Prasad made an application for the two matters to be consolidated.

However, defence counsel Jitendra Reddy informed the court that his client would be prejudiced if the matter was transferred to Labasa.

Mr Reddy said the prosecution had a lot of witnesses in Suva that his client would also want to call.

And if all the witnesses were not called in Labasa by the prosecution then it would be hard for his client to call these same witnesses.

Bail has been extended for the accused. He will reappear in court on March 28.

The matter will be for mention for the State to make a formal application on their intentions to consolidate the two matters and transfer the matter to Labasa.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Assault claims probe
  2. Close call
  3. State rejects torture report
  4. Teacher denies rape charges
  5. Minimum wage review
  6. A unique love story
  7. Lucky escape for miner
  8. Flood-hit towns in major clean-up
  9. Flotsam And Jetsam
  10. Flooded bridge keeps children away from school

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  9. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)