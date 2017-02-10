Judge throws out appeal

/ Front page / News

A NADI man convicted of stealing from a Tahitian tourist last year had his appeal against his sentence dismissed by the High Court in Lautoka.

Epeli Nasilisili's appeal against his 18-month prison term was denied by Justice Paul Madigan.

He agreed with the Magistrate Court's final sentence.

The inmate was convicted of robbing the Tahitian national at a market in Nadi last year. Nasilisili was caught by a security officer and a police officer who arrested him and recovered the stolen cash.

In his appeal, Nasilisili said the sentence was harsh and excessive.

Justice Madigan said the resident magistrate had given a sufficient amount of tariff for Nasilisili's guilty plea.

He said although the judge had not considered the offence being committed against a tourist, the sentence had reflected the seriousness of the crime.