Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judge throws out appeal

By AQELA SUSU
Friday, February 10, 2017

A NADI man convicted of stealing from a Tahitian tourist last year had his appeal against his sentence dismissed by the High Court in Lautoka.

Epeli Nasilisili's appeal against his 18-month prison term was denied by Justice Paul Madigan.

He agreed with the Magistrate Court's final sentence.

The inmate was convicted of robbing the Tahitian national at a market in Nadi last year. Nasilisili was caught by a security officer and a police officer who arrested him and recovered the stolen cash.

In his appeal, Nasilisili said the sentence was harsh and excessive.

Justice Madigan said the resident magistrate had given a sufficient amount of tariff for Nasilisili's guilty plea.

He said although the judge had not considered the offence being committed against a tourist, the sentence had reflected the seriousness of the crime.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Assault claims probe
  2. Close call
  3. State rejects torture report
  4. Teacher denies rape charges
  5. Minimum wage review
  6. A unique love story
  7. Lucky escape for miner
  8. Flood-hit towns in major clean-up
  9. Flotsam And Jetsam
  10. Flooded bridge keeps children away from school

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  9. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)