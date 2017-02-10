A unique love story

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly wed ... Neel Roop hugs wife Shabnam Nisha during their wedding ceremony at the Samabula Senior Citizens Home in Samabula on Thursday, February 09, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

"I NEVER thought that one day I would find true love and bear a child and have my own family."

These were the words of Shabnam Nisha after marrying her sweetheart Neel Roop.

The story behind the marriage is quite unique as Ms Nisha is physically challenged, with doctors explaining to her that she doesn't have joints on her shoulders and waist.

Apart from the wedding celebration, the couple is also celebrating that in a month's time, they will welcome their first child, because Ms Nisha is eight months pregnant.

"We faced a lot of hardships, as his family won't allow him to take me to their home and also I was not properly cared for by my own family members.

"My grandparents raised me and when they separated and passed on, I was forced to live with an aunt, who did not support me at all," Ms Nisha claimed.

Mr Roop yesterday, in front of guests, residents of the Samabula Senior Citizen's Home, permanent secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Dr Joe Koroivueta and director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki, promised to love and care for his wife with all his heart.

Ms Nisha explained the love-birds met last year via social media and one week after chatting on Facebook, the pair started talking on the phone.

Ms Nisha was in Ba and Mr Roop was doing odd jobs in Suva, he travelled to Ba and the pair came to Suva to start their own family.

"We were renting and when we were evicted from the last place we were in, he (husband) came here to ask them if they could take care of me, while he looked for a place for us to live in, that is how I came here, by that time I was pregnant," she said.

After arrangements by the Department of Social Welfare the newlyweds will stay in a HART home.