Sugarcane farmers ready to join FNPF

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, February 10, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers, excited at the prospect of joining the Fiji National Provident Fund for the first time ever, have signed up ahead of the finalisation of a memorandum of understanding between the fund and the industry.

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty said requests for farmers to join the fund had been one of the most common points of discussion during industry consultations over the years.

"While the executive management of FNPF and sugar industry stakeholders are in the final stages of the MOU, growers have shown a lot of enthusiasm and taken up voluntary membership with the FNPF," he said.

"We have registered about 100 growers from across the 38 sectors.

"They have paid cash to become immediate members. The MOU has been drafted and vetted and we want to get it up and running before the March cane payment."

FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai had informed fund members during an annual members forum in Lautoka last week that sugarcane farmers would become bonafide members of FNPF very shortly.








