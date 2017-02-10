Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Resort recognised by global travel body

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, February 10, 2017

NATADOLA's InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa has been recognised as one of 2017s Top 10 Fijian hotels and luxury resorts.

The resort was recognised by global travel body TripAdvisor in its 2017 Travellers Choice Awards.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa area general manager Andrew Davidson said they were extremely proud to be featured in the 2017 TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards. He said the nomination showcases the resort's unwavering dedication to providing memorable and authentic experiences at Natadola Bay for guests.

"These accolades are a great success in the Fiji luxury accommodation offering and to have ranked so highly as a chain resort among popular boutique resort is an amazing achievement," he said.

"Our team will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences to maintain our strong positioning as one of the best hotels in Fiji."

According to the resort, personalised service, attention to detail and care for guests are reasons behind the accolade.

TripAdvisor has been holding its traveller's choice awards annually over the past 15 years. Winners of the awards are recognised in the Top Hotels, Bargain, Bread and Breakfast and Inns, Luxury and Service and Small Hotels categories.








