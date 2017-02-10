Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Lucky escape for miner

Kalesi Mele
Friday, February 10, 2017

KAMAL Sashi Prasad considers himself lucky after surviving an accident when his car fell into a flooded culvert that collapsed while he was driving.

The 43-year-old said he was heading towards the Vatukoula Gold Mine on Monday to check on his crew when the incident occurred.

"I was in the car and struggled to make my way out through the window," he said.

"When I finally did, I held on to a root of a tree for as long as I could.

'A young iTaukei man had passed and saw me and came to help but I told him that he couldn't help by himself because the current was strong.

"It took a while for him to go get help and my strength was waning. I let go of the root and found myself taken by the current through a culvert and washed on to a river bank. It was there that help finally came."

Mr Prasad said he did not suffer any major injuries other than bruises on his body and was glad to see his family.

"I have three children and I'm happy I can come home to them and my wife."

Floods caused by tropical depression 09F swept across the Western Division, forcing towns to close shops.








