Flood-hit towns in major clean-up

+ Enlarge this image Grants Betting Ltd employee Shaneel Nand (right) cleans the silt from their shop in Ba yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

FLOOD stricken towns across the Western Division are back in business after organising major clean-ups yesterday.

Nadi Town Council special administrator Robin Ali said there was no major damage during flooding this week.

Ba Town Council chief executive officer Dip Narayan said they had enlisted the assistance of the National Fire Authority (NFA) for the cleaning process.

"We started with the market, shopping complex and bus stand and we did this with the help of personnel from NFA in Ba and Tavua along with council workers," he said.

"Businesses that weren't affected already started operating."

Tavua Town Council chief executive officer Vinesh Naidu said businesses were not affected by floodwaters.

"We have cleaned up and there is no damage to Tavua Town," he said.

Lautoka City Council chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said businesses in the Sugar City were not impacted by flooding.

Sigatoka Town Council chief executive officer Tulsi Ram said the town was spared from flooding despite heavy rain.