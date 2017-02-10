Fiji Time: 12:04 PM on Friday 10 February

Fiji Times Logo

Request to extend law limits

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, February 10, 2017

VILLAGERS in the tikina of Natewa in Vanua Levu have requested that the proposed village bylaws are not regulated to village boundaries but extended to mataqali and vanua-owned land.

In a statement from the iTaukei Affairs Ministry, it said a few villagers from Yaroi who were present at the consultation had supported the bylaws and described it as an opportunity to encourage the community on how to spend and reinvest income made through their agricultural activities.

iTaukei Affairs Ministry permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said the ministry was adamant that discussions were facilitated in the 14 provinces to ensure that the vanua was consulted and views heard.

"We are at a crossroads, with an opportunity to take a firm stance on issues that affect our iTaukei identity and traditional way of life," he said.

Mr Katonitabua said other individuals voiced their concern on the registration of individuals in the Vola ni Kawa Bula, calling for the turaga ni mataqali to approve new entries and to constantly monitor names entered.

"A concern was raised on the bylaws demanding that young men construct a home and have a plantation before marriage, failing to address the increase in defactos in the villages, which is culturally disrespectful to the women in these relationships," he said.

"Present at the consultations were the mata ni tikina (district rep), turaga ni mataqali and turaga ni yavusa of the Cakaudrove-i-vanua on the mainland consisting of 11 tikina of 112 villages."

Mr Katonitabua said village representatives reaffirmed their support and urgent need to put in place measures to safeguard their way of life.








