Floods add to farmers' miseries

SEVERAL days of torrential rain and flooding have added to the hardships faced by farmers at Korotari in Labasa yesterday.

The farmers, who were still struggling to recover from devastation left by Tropical Cyclone Winston, had their farms destroyed again early this week after the downpour.

Korotari farmer Mohammed Rashid said he lost $200 worth of vegetables after floods caused by the heavy rain.

"It's really hard to try and fill a bucket of okra for $10 because most of my farm has been swept away by flood," he said.

Mr Rashid supplies vegetables to market vendors in Labasa Municipal Market.

"I sell vegetables in the market every Saturday and I can say that I won't be able to get any more vegetables from my farm to sell this weekend.

"I recently planted bean and okra last week, now it's all gone," he said.

Mr Rashid said half of his 10 acre land was under water after the heavy rain this week.

"I am one of those farmers who can say this year has not been a great beginning as the rain hardly stops and it has been continuing since Tropical Cyclone Winston hit us last year."

Sukh Deo Raj of Korotari says even though there was damage done to his farm, he was thankful to still have enough vegetables to sell.