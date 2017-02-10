Flooded bridge keeps children away from school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suweni villager Inia Catarogo and 7 year old Akata Susana points at the flooded Navakuru Bridge in Labasa on Wednesday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

CHILDREN of Navakuru and Suweni villages outside Labasa Town stayed away from school this week after the downpour that flooded the Navakuru bridge.

Suweni villager Inia Catarogo, who lives two kilometres away from the village and closer to the flooded Navakuru bridge, said he did not see children from his village going to school this week.

Mr Catarogo said the downpour had forced schools to close down.

"The heavy rain that fell last night filled up the river banks and went over the bridge and it looked really scary to cross as the currents were really strong," he said.

"This is one bridge that gets flooded every time when heavy rain falls because it's really low."

Korotari resident Shalim Ali, who lives three kilometres from the Navakuru bridge, said the heavy rain had stopped him from going out to the market.

"I usually sell vegetables in the market but because the continuous heavy rain had affected my legs, I cannot go but just stay home and hope for good weather."

In a statement, the Fiji Roads Authority said the road leading to Navakuru bridge was closed to all traffic because of an approach washout.