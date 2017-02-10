Call to equip UN peacekeepers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka outside Parliament yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Opposition has stressed the need for every Fijian peacekeeper to be fully equipped while on peacekeeping missions in various volatile areas in the world.

Responding to a ministerial statement by Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola on Fiji's peacekeeping missions, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka said the State should ensure that every Fijian peacekeeper was insured.

Mr Gavoka suggested to Parliament that the minimum insurance rate should be $100,000 upon loss of a soldier's life while on peacekeeping mission.

"The boys (peacekeepers) need to be fully equipped and given the best wherever they operate," he said.

Ratu Inoke said Fiji had learnt a lot of lessons from the events of 2014, when 45 Fijian soldiers were held hostage.

"Given the backdrop of Fiji's setback as a nation with the besieged 45 brave Fijians during that event, to say the least, UNDOF ordeal of 2014, our long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping remains steadfast," he said.

"Lessons learnt from this event have prompted Government to explore the need to modernise Fiji's UN peacekeeping capabilities to achieve its mandated task while safeguarding its personnel.

"Our peacekeepers needed robust capabilities in order to provide robust response. Enhanced armour and technology was central to this capability development to improve effectiveness, efficiency through mobility and protection, including against improved explosive devices."

He said Government, through its bilateral relations with key strategic stakeholders, sought assistance from friends globally for support to deliver operational capability requirement.

"On 18 November 2016, Australian Department of Defence made a formal offer to Fiji for the purchase of refurbished Australian Bushmasters to support our troops with UNDOF in the Golan Heights.

"The offer was for seven vehicles to support UN peacekeeping missions in Syria and three vehicles for pre-deployment training in Fiji."

Mr Gavoka stressed for Fiji to continue to strengthen its relationship with Israel, citing the Palestanian scarf donned by Fiji's representative to the UN, Peter Thomson at a UN meeting.

He said Israel was a holy land to Fijians.

"We must maintain the relationship," Mr Gavoka said.

Ratu Inoke said Fiji's relationship with Israel was good.