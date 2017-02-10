Assault claims probe

/ Front page / News

POLICE and a team from the Education Ministry are investigating cases of alleged student beatings at Queen Victoria school in Tailevu.

This was confirmed by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy and police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday.

The investigations started after students alleged they were subjected to systematic beatings and bullying by school prefects, senior boys and at least one teacher.

A student who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity alleged he was assaulted by five prefects and two senior boys. He claims new students in Years 12 and 13 of Tovata House were assaulted on Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old claims the new students were beaten in retribution for alleged thefts and smoking. He claims the prefects told new students the beatings were to teach them lessons on the difficulties of boarding life.

"There were seven of them, they stood in a line with wooden sticks used to open windows and we would go from one prefect to another and they would beat us with the stick, so one round would be seven beatings, we were told to put our hands on the lounge or on our chest or just stretch it in front and to bend and they would hit us on our buttocks," the student said.

"And they threatened us not to tell anyone about the beating,"

The student claims he was subjected to two rounds of beatings, enduring 14 strikes, before managing to escape.

"All the doors were locked and one of the prefects stood by the door and when I saw that he wasn't at the door, that was when I escaped. I ran for my life and when I knew I was safe, I stood for a while on a hill beside the old principal's quarters and I could hear students screaming in pain, I knew that the beating was still happening, so I waited a bit longer before I returned to the dorm," he claimed.

"When I returned to the dorm it was a little after midnight, I was in bed, but was awake when four other prefects including my roommate walked into my dorm and punched, threatened and manhandled me for running away."

The boy said the next morning, he ran from QVS to the neighbouring Ratu Kadavulevu School and was taken to hospital by an uncle on Wednesday morning.

The student's medical report from Korovou Hospital said he had blunt force injuries on his buttocks and lower back, limping because of pain and there were visible line marks on his lower back and upper buttock region.

In a separate case, concerned grandmother Joana Rodgers claimed the principal and vice principal of QVS came to traditionally apologise on Tuesday for the beating of her Year 12 grandson

Mrs Rodgers claims her grandson was beaten at the weekend by four senior students for not attending study time (prep).

"He told us four senior students came into the ro­om and asked him why he did not attend the class and after a while they told him to sit in front of them and they started punching his head one by one, until a teacher entered the dormitory," she claimed.

"When the teacher entered my grandson thought he would stop what was happening.

"He asked the boys why they were doing it and when they told him, he then told my grandson to sit in front of him and the teacher then did the same thing the boys were doing.

"He also punched my grandson in the head."