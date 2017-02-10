Flotsam And Jetsam

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber was told about this interesting tale of two workers on an overseas assignment recently.

Upon entering their hotel room, the pair noticed that the air-conditioning unit was not functioning, or at least they thought it wasn't.

But because they were in a rush to get to meetings around the city, they did not pay any attention to the problem.

The pair slept without airconditioning for three nights in high humidity before finally deciding to inform the hotel lobby of their predicament.

One of the exasperated pair pleaded their case at the front desk, and later returned sheepishly to the room.

The pair had forgotten to place their hotel cards in the wall slot to activate the airconditioning.