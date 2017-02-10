Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Friday 10 February

Minimum wage review

Aqela Susu
Friday, February 10, 2017

THE national minimum wage is currently being revised and Employment Minister Jone Usamate says this is being done in a consultative manner.

The national minimum wage was last revised in 2015 to $2.32 an hour.

In Parliament yesterday Mr Usamate said they would review the wage regulation orders for all the different sectors in Fiji.

"At any time we want to revise the national minimum wage and the wage regulation orders we need to keep two things in mind," he said.

"That is we need to lift the standards of the workers who are getting these wages and at the same time we do not want to kill the private sector; the companies who are looking after them."

The wage regulation orders were last revised in 2015.

The orders establish the minimum remunerations in the 10 different sectors.

This includes the hotel and catering sector, wholesale and retail sector, mining and quarrying sector, the manufacturing industry, roads and transport, sawmilling and logging industry, printing sector, security services, the garment industry and the building and civil and electrical engineering sector.

"So in anything that we do, we make sure that at the end of the day we are trying to make Fiji's industries competitive and at the same time we lift the living standards of those who work for these organisations," Mr Usamate said.

"I will be involved in the public consultation to get the views of key stakeholders, including the tripartite partners for active social dialogues and ownership," he added.

When the national minimum wage was first enacted in September 2015, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the Government was fulfilling its promise to the Fijian people, as committed in the FijiFirst manifesto before the election, by endorsing the increase of the national minimum wage (NMW) from $2.00 per hour to $2.32 per hour.








