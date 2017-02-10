Close call

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Setevano Vueti at the Lautoka Wharf yesterday. Picture: KALESI MELE

ADRIFT for three hours, Setevano Vueti has his mobile phone, a tattoo and a Lautoka businessman to thank for rescuing him and his two nephews from rough seas yesterday morning.

The 67-year-old had called everyone on his phone contact list when the vessel he was travelling in started taking in water just outside Lautoka harbour.

He kept calm as the boat was tossed around in the rough seas, resulting in damage to the hull.

And he maintained his faith by focusing on the words tattooed on his right arm — "God is my co-pilot".

"I have sailed the seas for 49 years, but I never imagined I would one day be calling around for someone to rescue me," the Vuaki, Yasawa, villager shared.

"In all my years out at sea, this was the first time I have encountered a serious situation. I didn't let fear creep in because I knew it would add to our problems.

"I asked for my mobile phone, called around and reached all those who I could and then we waited.

"The boat was slowly sinking and we drifted slowly for close to three hours before help finally arrived.

"I'm grateful that assistance came our way and more so for the protection from our Heavenly Father.

"I know it was wrong to go out in that weather, but I also believe the Lord gives us challenges to teach us.

"I have a tattoo that says 'God is my co-pilot' and that helped me stay calm throughout the ordeal."

Mr Vueti and his nephews were on their way back to their village when disaster struck.

"I called my family to tell them of our situation and for them to prepare for whatever comes," he said.

Mr Vueti said while the younger men who accompanied him showed no signs of fear, his thoughts were with their children.

"At this age you have to be ready for anything, but I felt for those younger boys because their children are still in school and they were just starting their families.

"This experience has served as a huge lesson for all of us."

The three were rescued by the crew of Tavewa Seabus, a transfer vessel that was on its way to Lautoka

Businessman and boat owner Don Bruce said they were notified by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF).

"I told my captain if they could be on the lookout," he said.

"They were halfway from Yasawa to Lautoka by then and we were just lucky enough to have seen them half an hour after liaising with MSAF.

"I would like to say that people really should not take the risk when warnings for rough seas have been issued, especially if your boats are small. You only put the lives of others at risk."