Interchange network bill passed

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Thursday, February 09, 2017

Update: 8:45PM A BILL for an act to provide for the regulation of payment systems and services through the Fiji Interchange Network and for related matters was passed unanimously by Parliament this evening.

The Bill known as the Fiji Interchange Network (Payments) Bill 2016 only received one comment from Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka, who said there must be a back-up in case the system gets overloaded.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said with all electronic telecommunication systems there was always a back-up in place to cover systems overload.

And Government MP Mataiasi Niumataiwalu said: �I bank with Bred Bank and I�m normally charged $8.00 when I use other bank ATMs to get funds, that�s why I fully support the Bill.� 








