Move to diversify fisheries

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:42PM THE fisheries ministry has identified a number of non-tuna species to be turned into fisheries product in a bid to diversify the industry.

This, line minister Semi Koroilavesau, said would also make available new raw materials for the export market.

He presented this to Parliament earlier this afternoon.

"The first issue that threatened the offshore sector was the over reliance on tuna stocks that is definitely declining due to overfishing occurring outside Fiji waters," he said.

Mr Koroilavesau said this would further have negative implications on tuna stocks within our exclusive economic zone.

"We are also further pursuing the issuance of special license for mahimahi fishing," he said.

"The further research into seamounts and sites for the deep sea species Bluenose and Diamond black squid will be completed this year and turned into fisheries as well."

He said the ministry was working to balance conservation efforts with optimise resource utilisation to support current development needs.